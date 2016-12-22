Girls Fall To Hoosic Valley, Pine Gets 1000th Point
December 22, 2016 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
By Steve Bradley
Going into Tuesday evenings game against Hoosic Valley, Kelly Pine needed just one point to reach 1000 points in her stellar career at HFCS. Pine scored her first points of the game on a two point field goal in the second quarter to reach the milestone.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register