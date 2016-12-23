Girl Scout Troop Follows Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala’s Call To Improve The World
December 23, 2016 by eastwickpress · Leave a Comment
submitted by Sue Brissette
Ambassador Girl Scout Troop 1752, representing all communities in the Berlin School District, recently held a charitable giving drive and collected hundreds of coats, winter accessories and toys for the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Center in Albany.
You need to be logged in to see this part of the post. Login using the box in the sidebar. Not registered? Click here to register